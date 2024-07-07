Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Four new check posts at Kalvarayan Hills, 16 cops stationed

CHENNAI: Four new check posts have been set up at the Kalvarayan Hills area to prevent the sale and distribution of illicit liquor to urban areas in the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which claimed over 60 lives.

The check posts have been set up on Pannipadi road, Vellimalai road, Moolakadu, and Siruvachur areas, a report by Daily Thanthi said.

16 policemen have been deployed to man the checkposts with each booth having 4 personnel each.

Over 100 police officials are also engaged in surveillance work in the region to curb the sale and distribution of illicit liquor.

Recently, the Madras High Court had taken up a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) aimed at rehabilitating the socially and economically backward tribal communities residing in various hamlets in Kallakurichi and Salem who were forced to sell illicit liquor due to lack of livelihood options.