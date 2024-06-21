Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Enhanced compensation announced for relief and rehabilitation of children of victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced an enhanced relief package including deposits for the relief and rehabilitation of children of the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Replying to a special calling attention motion moved by various parties in the State Assembly, Stalin assured to extend all help to the people affected by the incident and said that in addition to the Rs 10 lakh each announced for the families of the victims, the state government would bear all education expenses, including tuition and hostel fees till graduation for children who lost either or one of their parents to the hooch tragedy.

Announcing a monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000 per child to kids who lost both their parents and who would be raised by their guardians till age 18, the CM said that a fixed deposit for Rs 5 lakh would be created from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund as an immediate relief in the name of children who lost both their parents.

The amount would be disbursed to the children with interest on their attaining 18 years.

For children who lost one parent, a fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh would be created with the same condition.

Priority would be accorded to availing the benefits of all government schemes to children who lost one or both parents.

Children who lost their parents would be admitted to government or government-aided homes and hostels, the CM told the House.