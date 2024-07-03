Kallakurichi residents consumed methanol-mixed water, not liquor: Report

CHENNAI: Investigating the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed 65 lives, the CB-CID team has reportedly found that the residents of Kallakurichi's Karunapuram, Madhavacheri, and Seshasamudram areas had consumed methanol-laced water and not liquor mixed with methanol as previously thought, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the report, Chennai residents Panshillal and Gautam Chand, who are allegedly involved in this incident, had obtained licenses to import and sell methanol from other states. Sivakumar and Madhesh had purchased the methanol from the duo and supplied it to Chinnadurai, a hooch seller in Karunapuram area.

The CB-CID is investigating to ascertain the persons who mixed it with water instead of liquor.

The report added that the information was revealed during interrogations of 11 individuals involved in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The CB-CID apprehended them and has been questioning them at an undisclosed location since July 2. To prepare a detailed report on the incident, all 11 cases are being investigated separately and the same is being recorded on video.

The accused will be presented before the Kallakurichi court again as their custody ends today.

At least 65 people, including a few women and a trans person, in Karunapuram and a few other areas of Kallakurichi district area died after consuming methanol-laced hooch on June 18. The news of the incident emerged after the people started arriving in hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram, and JIPMER in Puducherry from June 19.

In response to the outrage over the tragedy, the CB-CID arrested several persons including Karunapuram bootlegger Govindaraj, his wife Vijaya, brother Damodharan, and other accused persons --- Chinnadurai, Joseph alias Raj, Sivakumar, Madhesh, Gowtham Chand, Bhansil Lal, Kathiravan, Kannan, and Sakthivel.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government amended the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937 to enhance the punishment term and quantum of fine for offences like manufacture, possession and selling of illicit liquor that endangers lives.