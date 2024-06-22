Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Actor Suriya raps govt, Vijay suspends b’day events

CHENNAI: A day after the opposition parties slammed the DMK government for the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi killing close to 50 people, film stars in the state broke their silence and slammed the DMK government over the sale of illegal liquor.

On Friday, actor Suriya slammed the DMK government saying. “The government’s administrative inability is the reason for failure to stop the sale of illicit liquor.”

In a related development, actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday urged the functionaries and cadre of the party to refrain from Vijay’s birthday celebrations, following the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district. TVK general secretary N Anand, said actor Vijay has directed all the functionaries of the TVK, including the state-level and district-level functionaries and cadre to go directly to the families of the deceased and those undergoing treatment in Kallakurichi GH and other hospitals to provide all necessary assistance, rather than celebrating his birthday on June 22.

“It is comforting that the government and its machinery are acting quickly and struggling to reduce the loss of human lives. But, this conventional approach of short-term solution to a long-term problem will definitely not work,” Suriya said in a statement.

“Last year in Villupuram district, 22 people died after consuming spurious liquor mixed with methanol and the state government promised to take serious action. Now, in the Kallakurichi district more than 40 people died after consuming the same illicit liquor and it is very sad that no change has taken place till now,” he said.

“I hope that the Chief Minister will take decisions in the interest of the people with respect to the prohibition policy. Just as the government implements visionary action plans students,” Suriya noted.