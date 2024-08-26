Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai: Income ceiling likely to be increased, say reports

CHENNAI: The annual income ceiling eligibility for ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ (women's basic income) scheme is expected to increase from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

Launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin will completes its first year on September 15. There are indications that the Tamil Nadu government may introduce changes to the scheme around this time.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 13,722 crores to the scheme for this year, which has the potential to provide support to 1,37,20,200 women.

Currently, only few women are receiving financial assistance compared to the scheme’s capacity.

The Chief Minister is expected to return from the US on September 14, and it is anticipated that the government might release an official notification about the scheme's adjustments on September 15.

This could include expanding the eligibility criteria and potentially increasing the number of beneficiaries, reports stated.

The exact details will become clear once the official announcement is made.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Tamil Nadu currently benefits around 1,16,50,000 women.

The eligibility criteria includes the annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakhs or less.

They should own less than 5 acres of wetland (Nansei) or less than 10 acres of dry land (Punsei) and their household electricity consumption should not exceed 3,600 units per year.

These eligibility criteria have led to criticism from opposition parties, who argue that many women are unfairly excluded due to these restrictions.