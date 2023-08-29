Kalaignar Centenary: Literary contest to be held from tomorrow

CHENNAI: As part of the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the School Education Department has planned a literacy competition for school students on August 30 and 31.

As per the circular from the department, on August 30 and 31, students of classes 6, 8, and 9 are set to participate in competitions like speech, essay writing, and poetry writing, showcasing their individual talents.

“And, for students in classes 10, 11, and 12, a separate set of competitions will be held to allow them to express themselves effectively in speeches and essays, contributing to large-scale literary events,” the circular stated.

These events are conducted at the school level and will be updated on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Teachers and school counselors have been directed to provide guidance and ensure the seamless execution of these extensive literary competitions as part of the centenary celebrations of the former chief minister KalM Karunanidhi, focusing on his social ideologies.

Information regarding other competitions held in line with the centenary celebrations and their details will be communicated separately, the circular added.