Kalaignar Arivalayam construction to begin soon in Ariyalur: TN Minister Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: Construction of the DMK district headquarters Kalaignar Arivalayam will begin soon in Ariyalur, said State Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar during an executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

The Ariyalur district DMK executive meeting was held on Tuesday, with Sivasankar presiding over it.

The meeting discussed the construction of the district headquarters building -- Kalaignar Arivalayam. The building is coming up at the Ariyalur Bypass, and the foundation for the building will be laid on December 5.

The transport minister said the works would kick start thereafter. "The building would have all facilities, including a library," said the minister.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the birthday celebration of the Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanishi Stalin, for which as many as 120 meetings across the district were planned. The meeting also had an elaborate discussion about the ongoing SIR process.