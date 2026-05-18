K Rajan’s outspoken voice for Tamil cinema will be missed: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday condoled the death of veteran Tamil film producer, director, actor and distributor K Rajan, describing him as a fearless voice who consistently spoke for the welfare of the film industry and small-scale producers.
In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said he was deeply saddened by Rajan’s demise and recalled his longstanding contribution to Tamil cinema over several decades.
“He made a distinct contribution to the Tamil film industry as a producer, director, actor and distributor. His services will always be remembered by the industry,” the Chief Minister said.
Vijay noted that Rajan had remained vocal on issues concerning the film industry, particularly the rights and concerns of small producers and distributors, and had expressed his views on the direction of Tamil cinema with conviction and clarity.
The Chief Minister said Rajan’s outspoken nature and consistent support for members of the film fraternity had earned him respect across the industry.
Vijay conveyed his condolences to Rajan’s family, friends and members of the Tamil film fraternity.