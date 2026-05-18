K Rajan’s outspoken voice for Tamil cinema will be missed: CM Vijay

How did CM Vijay remember K Rajan’s contribution to Tamil cinema?

Vijay noted that Rajan had remained vocal on issues concerning the film industry, particularly the rights and concerns of small producers and distributors, and had expressed his views on the direction of Tamil cinema with conviction and clarity.

The Chief Minister said Rajan’s outspoken nature and consistent support for members of the film fraternity had earned him respect across the industry.

Vijay conveyed his condolences to Rajan’s family, friends and members of the Tamil film fraternity.