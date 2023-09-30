Justice Anand Venkatesh moves to Madurai bench for 3 months

CHENNAI: Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court, who made headlines for initiating suo motu cases against influential politicians, including ministers and former cabinet members earlier acquitted in corruption and disproportionate assets case, will now sit at the Madurai bench for a period of three months.

Being stationed in Madurai from October 3 to December 22, Justice Venkatesh would not be able to continue the criminal revisions he had initiated against legislators, including Ministers K Ponmudy, I Periyasamy, Thangam Thennarasu and KKSSR Ramachandran, former chief minister O Panneerselvam and ex-minister B Valarmathi among others. These cases were posted to be heard in October and November.

Till now, the judge has initiated six such cases against ministers, former ministers, their family members, and others alleged to be involved in corruption cases.

The judge was also scathing in his criticisms against the lower judiciary and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, blaming them for playing a rather suspicious role in repeated instances where politicos escaped the law as soon as they return to power.

The portfolio to hear cases against MP/MLAs, using which Justice Venkatesh had reopened these cases, was handed over to Justice G Jayachandran by Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala. As the master of roster, it is the chief justice’s prerogative to assign cases and portfolio to judges.

Even though such reshuffle is a routine procedure, Justice Venkatesh’s move to Madurai at such a juncture has become a talking point within the legal fraternity at the High Court.