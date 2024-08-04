Joy & Cauvery in full flow on Aadi Perukku day

TIRUCHY: Thousands of people, particularly newlywed couples, thronged the banks of the Cauvery and had a holy dip on the occasion of Aadi Perukku here on Saturday, braving the flooding banks amid a series of restrictions put in place for their safety owing to swelling rivers.

This year’s Aadi Perukku turned exuberant as there was a huge discharge from Mettur, as water inflow from the Cauvery basin increased recently owing to copious rains, in contrast to many such occasions hit by drought.

Authorities issued flood warnings and advised people against taking baths in the river other than the places identified by the respective district administration because of the risks of drowning due to the river current. But huge inflow in Cauvery is always a matter of joy for people and the whole of Tiruchy wore a festive look right from Saturday morning.

Thousands of people visited the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat where newlywed couples and women were seen performing the rituals for a peaceful life and prosperity. The auspicious day signifies a new beginning and was aptly marked by the ceremony of wearing a fresh mangalyam, the holy thread of marriage.

People jostled alongside barricades erected for their protection to take a bath in the fresh flow of water. Loudspeakers went on blaring alerting people not to get drowned in the flooded rivers. Fire and rescue people were deployed to ensure help was at hand’s reach for people taking a holy dip, while a heavy posse of police was posted to regulate the crowd.