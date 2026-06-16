Joining Oppn chorus, ally CPM seeks thorough probe into Tiruvallur child rape-murder

CHENNAI: Opposition parties on Monday slammed the State government over the horrific rape and murder of a child at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district and deterioration in law and order across the state.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, whose party is extending support to the TVK government, insisted that the police should conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, strengthen patrolling, and install CCTV cameras.
Shanmugam, pointing to another case involving a seven-year-old child in Poonamallee, who was raped by a cab driver recently, said these incidents "have shaken the entire Tamil Nadu."
Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman described the incident as a “heart-wrenching and barbaric crime” and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Questioning the State government's handling of law and order, Seeman alleged that Tamil Nadu was becoming increasingly unsafe for women and children. He criticised the government and the police for what he described as inadequate efforts to prevent crimes against minors and curb the spread of narcotics, which he claimed contributed to social offences.
He also renewed his demand for a comprehensive registration and monitoring mechanism for migrant workers entering Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, emphasising the urgent need for preventative safety regulations, former state BJP chief K Annamalai questioned what definitive steps the TVK government is taking to stop these horrific crimes before they occur, rather than simply reacting after the fact.
The former IPS officer urged the state government to mandate and systematically monitor a comprehensive registry that requires all migrant workers arriving in the state to submit complete background details, including their native hometowns, current workplaces, and residential accommodations.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran questioned how long the state must tolerate such deterioration in law and order, adding that while asking for time for development projects might be justified, controlling crime requires wartime measures.
PMK chief Dr Anbumani Ramadoss attributed the Gummidipoondi atrocity directly to the rampant, unchecked movement of illicit drugs like ganja.
In a statement, he criticised the police for failing to secure the area despite a similar horrific assault on a fourth-grade girl occurring in nearby Arambakkam last July. Ramadoss demanded the death penalty for the perpetrators.
The opposition leaders also ridiculed the newly launched "Singappen Special Force," a dedicated women's protection wing launched by the TVK government.