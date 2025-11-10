Join strong anti-DMK front, Vasan urges Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar (TMC) president GK Vasan on Sunday said that if actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is keen on dethroning DMK, it should align with a political force that can complete the task, hinting at AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu.

He was speaking at a welfare distribution event held in Tirunindravur as part of the TMC’s 12th anniversary celebrations. He added that this election would test Vijay’s resolve to defeat the DMK.

Speaking to reporters, Vasan said the DMK government has not paid adequate attention to the demands of cleanliness workers and urged it to fulfil their needs.

He backed the Election Commission of India, which had launched the SIR initiative, and urged the people of Tamil Nadu to verify it with confidence. Vasan said voters should choose fair parties, adding that the Election Commission’s duty was an important responsibility.

He added that the Tamil Nadu Congress fully welcomed the SIR and urged other political parties to create awareness about it.