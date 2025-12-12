Jobs apart, TN to top in economic development too: Minister Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: While Tamil Nadu stands first in employment generation, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been working on making the state number one in economic development too, said the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Thursday.

Tiruchy South DMK district has been organising DCM-48, the birthday celebration of Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, across the district at 48 places to mark his 48th birthday, in which several welfare measures are undertaken.

On Thursday, the 24th event was held at Palpannai in Tiruchy, which was jointly organised by the South District DMK and Traders Wing of DMK. Mementoes and certificates of merit were distributed to the achievers in various fields.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who presided over the event, said the state has been acclaimed as the forerunner in employment generation by the Reserve Bank of India in its recent statement for various steps initiated for employment of the educated youth by attracting several industries to start functioning from Tamil Nadu.

“In addition to the employment generation for the youth of the state, the Chief Minister MK Stalin is committed to transforming the state to the top position in economic development,” the minister said.

"The Chief Minister has been initiating several steps to uplift the livelihood of the people and has been encouraging the officials to ensure employment opportunities for the educated youth," he said.

The minister appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to work along with the Chief Minister in developing the state in multiple disciplines, he said.