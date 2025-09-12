Job scam: Thanjavur cops nab 2 from Chennai in Coimbatore

THANJAVUR: Thanjavur police on Thursday arrested two Chennai persons in Coimbatore, who cheated Rs 2.50 crore from as many as 32 persons with the promise of employment abroad.

It is said that Raja from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur approached Susi Consultancy at Kumbakonam for employment abroad. The owner of the consultancy, Sai Sudhakar, promised Raja that he would send him to Canada within six months and asked Rs 12 lakh. Raja paid a partial amount of Rs 7.80 lakh through bank transactions. However, even after paying the partial amount, Raja was not sent to Canada as promised.

Despite Raja attempting to contact Sai Sudhakar, he could not speak to him, and so Raja went to the consultancy, but it was closed.

The shocked Raja complained to Kumbakonam West Police, who registered a case and conducted an investigation in which the police found that Sai Sudhakar (41), who was a native of Chennai and his friend Mahesh Babu (50) from Kalpakkam were involved in collecting money with the false promise of abroad employment. The police later found that the duo had cheated Rs 2.50 crore from as many as 32 persons and escaped.

After a thorough investigation, the Thanjavur crime branch police arrested both Sai Sudhakar and Mahesh Babu from Coimbatore on Thursday.