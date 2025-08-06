JIPMER joins Mission Karmayogi; establishes capacity building unit

CHENNAI: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education - Research (JIPMER) has joined the GoI’s initiative, Mission Karmayogi, by establishing its own capacity building unit (CBU).

Mission Karmayogi, an online learning platform being developed as part of Digital India, aims to transform the mindset of public servants by promoting a citizen-centric, accountable, and service-oriented workforce rooted in Indian values.

A few of the senior officials recently completed an intensive five-day lead trainer programme conducted by the Capacity Building Commission in Delhi. Following this, a three-day training session was organised at JIPMER to prepare 32 master trainers (Karmayogi facilitators), who would lead a series of one-day Rashtriya Karmayogi programmes across JIPMER’s three campuses.

Dr Vir Singh Negi, director, JIPMER said, “The capacity building initiatives are envisioned to enhance service delivery by fostering a workforce that not only upholds clinical excellence but also demonstrates a high degree of sensitivity and responsiveness in patient care.”