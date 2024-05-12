Jegathapattinam to get multi-crore fishing harbour proposed for Pudukkottai district

CHENNAI: Coastal towns in Delta region will be able to scale up marine food export thanks to the newly proposed multi-core Pudukkottai fishing habour.

The state has decided to set up a new fishing harbour in Jegathapattinam in Pudukkottai with amenities such as a fish auction hall, net mending shed, drying yard and cold storages. The state Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department will soon invite a consultant to study the socio economic parameters and a Techno Economic Feasibility Report will be prepared.

A Detailed Project Report for construction of new fishing harbour at Jegathapattinam is on the cards and the new structure upon completion will be a boon for fishermen in Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts. According to the Fisheries Department, Jegathapattinam village will be the suitable place for converting the fish-landing centre into a fishing harbour.

“To extract the maximum available marine resources, the state Fisheries Department intended to construct fishing harbour in Jegathapattinam and modernise the fish landing facilities to develop a fully integrated fishing harbour with all modern amenities like ice plant, cold storage, modern auction hall, net mending shed etc.,” said V Raju, chief engineer of Fishing Harbour Project Circle.

“This would help in maintaining sea food export quality as per the international quality requirements and food safety standards,” he noted.

According to the plan, the department will construct the main and leeward breakwater to required length, fish processing park, including pre-processing, cold storages, chilling facility, processing, freezing, frozen storages, ice units, water treatment plant, diaphragm wall/suitable berthing structure and will dredge the fishing harbour to the required depth if needed and will provide landslide facilities, anti-sea erosion works.

The shore length of the Jegathapattinam village is about 850m. As many as 117 mechanised boats and 137 country boats are operating there.

“Due to the increase in the number of mechanised boats at present, the existing wharf length was insufficient to berth their boats. Because of this, the fishermen are berthing their boats in two or three rows one by one and also shifting their catch from one vessel to another to the land,” a senior official with the Fisheries Department said.

“Handling of boats too have been difficult due to congestion. Moreover many villages in Pudukkottai depend on fishing and these villages will be benefitted by the construction of the fishing harbour,” the official added.

“Once the DPR is ready, the department will sanction the funds and the construction work of Jegathapattinam fishing harbour will begin,” he added.