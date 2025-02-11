JEE-Main 2025 results: The perfect 100 eludes TN

CHENNAI: It is a disappointing year for Tamil Nadu as not even a single student from the State was able to secure a perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam, Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE-Main 2025).

However, Sunay Yadav, the lone candidate from Tamil Nadu, secured 99.99 marks and got 24th place in the all India list. As many as 14 students have secured 100 out of 100 marks in this year’s exam.

The neighbouring Puducherry also had one candidate – E Kumaran – who also secured 99.86 marks and secured 34th position in the all-India rank. A total of 12.58 lakh students have appeared for JEE-Main exam this year, and of which 4.24 lakh were female candidates.

JEE Main is being held for securing admission into engineering courses such as B Tech, BE, BArch, and BPlanning at various top engineering colleges in the country, primarily including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which had announced the JEE-Main results on Tuesday only for BTech and BE, said that Ayush Singhal from Rajasthan secured first rank by securing 100 marks. The exam was conducted from January 22-29 in 618 centres in 304 cities (including 15 cities outside India). However, the results for BArch and BPlanning will be released later, the NTA said.

The NTA also said the rank of the candidates has been released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy. Last year, Mukund Prathish S from Tamil Nadu was the lone candidate from the State among the 23 who bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering JEE-Main entrance exam.