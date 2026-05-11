JCD Prabhakar set to become next Assembly Speaker

Prabhakar, who won from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly election on TVK ticket, filed his nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly with Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan on Monday.

The senior leader, who was formerly associated with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) before joining TVK ahead of the election, is one of the senior-most legislators in the ruling combine.

The 73-year-old leader defeated DMK candidate Ezhilan Naganathan in Thousand Lights by a margin of more than 12,000 votes.