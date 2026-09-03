JCD Prabhakar, KA Sengottaiyan became MLAs courtesy TVK: Minister Anand

The exchange began when Sankarapuram MLA R Rakesh highlighted the achievements of the AIADMK, which he said had ruled Tamil Nadu for nearly 30 years and would remain for hundreds of years. He also said Speaker JCD Prabhakar and Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan were among the political leaders produced by the AIADMK.

Responding to him, Minister Anand said it was TVK and Vijay who had given Prabhakar, Sengottaiyan and others an opportunity to contest recent elections and enter the Assembly.