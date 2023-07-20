Jaya’s old video taunting BJP resurfaces

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami shared dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the NDA meeting in Delhi and reiterated that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is intact, decade-old videos of the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa taunting BJP resurfaced on social media causing embarrassment to the AIADMK leaders.

Jayalalithaa, in the video, called her ties with the BJP ahead of 1998 polls a blunder and overtly apologised for the same and declared that the AIADMK would never and ever strike an alliance with the BJP.

She jogged her memory about the political developments that unfolded on April 17, 1999 and how she brought down the Vajpayee-led BJP government at the Centre. In the video, she continued saying that she did this to rectify her mistake.

Yet another video of the election campaign of Jayalalithaa, where she urged the people to defeat the BJP by asking “Seiveergala, neengal seiveergala (Will you do it?)” repeating it thrice and the gathering responding positively went viral. Another popular take, of Jayalalithaa positioning herself against Modi in the 2014 elections and lobbed a question before a large gathering “who is better administrator. Gujarat’s Modi or this lady,” came up.

The videos come in handy for the AIADMK’s opposition camp to hit hard at the present leadership. These videos shared widely and went viral in the aftermath of the Delhi meeting on Wednesday, hinting that interesting days are ahead.

“Amma’s video of fierce speech against BJP and Modi will have severe negative impact for the allies and discredit our efforts to sail through the political storm at the present scenario,” said a AIADMK leader and candidly said Amma’s words were ingrained in heart and soul of the true loyalist of the party.