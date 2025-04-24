Jayankondam farmers lay siege to auction market

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Jayankondam in Ariyalur besieged the Agriculture Regulated Market for delay in distribution of tokens to sell their crops on Wednesday.

According to sources, the farmers used to carry their harvested crops like sesame, groundnut, coriander and chilli to the Government Agriculture Regulated Market for auction and the officials distribute tokens for farmers for their turns to sell their produce.

However, for the past three days, the officials have unusually delayed distributing the tokens and the farmers were demanding the reason for the delay. However, the officials failed to give a prompt response.

On Wednesday, the situation remained the same and angered over this, farmers attempted to besiege the market. They also staged a protest and raised slogans demanding an answer to why there was a delay. As the officials failed to give a proper reason, the farmers blocked the vehicle movements on the Chidambaram-Jayankondam highway.

Based on the information, the Jayankondam police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Upon assurance by the police and the officials, the farmers withdrew the protest. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on the highway.