Jayakumar urge Modi govt to restore normally in ethnic violence hit Manipur

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Sunday urged the Narendra Modi government at the centre to act swiftly to restore normalcy in Manipur and demanded capital punishment for those who stripped, paraded and gang-raped Kuki tribal women.

It is a barbaric act and condemnable. Chief Minister of Manipur (Biren Singh) had assured exemplary punishment for those who paraded naked women and gang raped them. He should take measures to expedite the case and ensure the persons behind such inhumane acts are given capital punishment at the earliest. Steps should be taken to prevent such incidents henceforth, Jayakumar told media persons.

On the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 to women family head, Jayakumar charged that the beneficiaries have been selected as per the whims and fancies of the district secretaries of the ruling party.

He slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin that he lacks courage to condemn the Karnataka government for not releasing the due share of water from Cauvery for Tamil Nadu and he has not been taking appropriate measures to ensure the riparian rights of state over Cauvery water.