Jayakumar dares Stalin for open debate with EPS on key issues

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Thursday dared Chief Minister MK Stalin for an open debate with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on who surrendered the rights of the State to the union government for political gain.

Responding to Minister S Regupathy for criticising AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of pledging the State’s rights during the previous AIADMK regime, Jayakumar said that the minister has “no moral right” to criticise the AIADMK leader.

He also hit out that the AIADMK would never take “turncoat” like him into consideration who would change colour for material gains.

Jayakumar continued in the same vein and blamed that it was the DMK that pledged the State’s rights for its political gain.

“It is Stalin who has surrendered the State’s rights to the Centre. Our leader is ready for an open debate over the State’s rights and other key issues. Is the CM ready,” he questioned.