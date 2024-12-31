Begin typing your search...

    Jasmine at Rs 3,000, rose Rs 200: Flower prices skyrocket in Coimbatore ahead of New Year's celebrations

    The prices of other flowers like Crossandra (kanakambaram), Oleander (arali) and Red oleander (sevarali) have also risen significantly

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Dec 2024 2:56 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-31 09:47:17  )
    Jasmine flowers

    CHENNAI: The prices of flowers, particularly jasmine and rose, have skyrocketed in Coimbatore ahead of New Year's celebrations, as reported by Daily Thanthi

    The price of jasmine flowers has doubled in two days and has gone up from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per kilogram. Similarly, the price of ice jasmine flowers has increased to Rs 1,500 per kilo from Rs 450, while Paneer rose which was selling for Rs 80 has gone up to Rs 200 per kilo.

    The prices of other flowers like Crossandra (kanakambaram), Oleander (arali) and Red oleander (sevarali) have also risen significantly.

    According to a wholesale flower merchant, the demand for flowers has increased due to the upcoming New Year's celebrations and the recent temple festivals.

    He attributed the price hike to the reduced supply of flowers due to heavy snowfall in blooming regions. "Except for chrysanthemums, the supply of other flowers like jasmine, rose and crossandra (kanakambaram) has been severely affected," he said.

    The price list of flowers in the Coimbatore market (per kilogram):

    Chrysanthemum (samanthi): Rs 80-100

    Paneer Rose: Rs 200

    Chocolate Rose: Rs 250

    Jasmine: Rs 3,000

    Ice Jasmine: Rs 1,500

    Sambac Jasmine (mullai): Rs 1,500

    Crossandra (kanakambaram): Rs 1,500

    Oleander (arali): Rs 350

    Red oleander (sevarali): Rs 500

    Tuberose (sambangi): Rs 200

    Flower pricesCoimbatoreJasmine price
    Online Desk

