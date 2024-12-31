25,000 cops on duty across Chennai and suburbs for New Year’s eve

CHENNAI: Armed with drone and CCTV surveillance, a total of 25,000 police personnel drawn from various wings of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Tambaram, and Avadi city police will be on duty on New year's eve as part of security arrangements in the city and suburbs on Wednesday.

In GCP, 19,000 police personnel will be assisted by 1,500 Home Guards, while 3,000 police personnel each will be on duty in Tambaram and Avadi City Police limits.

Beaches will be off-limits for revellers from Wednesday evening till January 1, 2025. Coastal areas including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, and Neelankarai beaches in Chennai City limits and Panaiyur, Kovalam in Tambaram City police limits will be monitored.

The bursting of firecrackers is strictly prohibited in all locations, including public places and residential areas. Residential areas and apartments must procure prior permission from the police and other relevant departments to use loudspeakers.

Checkpoints have been set up at over 500 locations in Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi city police limits, police said.

In GCP, 425 vehicle-inspection teams have been formed, while in Tambaram limit, 37 teams have been set up to check drunk driving and bike racing. Further, road safety teams will patrol the streets on two-wheelers, offering assistance to the public for safety awareness.

Tambaram city police have additionally set up 15 monitoring teams in areas like ECR, OMR, and GST roads to prevent bike races, an official release stated.

Temporary Police Assistance Booths will be established in sand areas, and security will be reinforced. Similarly, help centre tents will be set up at beaches and police will be using drone cameras too.

The Tamil Nadu Police Department, Coast Guard and Marina Beach Lifeguards have set up appropriate security measures and installed warning boards in areas adjacent to the beach. Ambulances with medical personnel will be ready near important gathering places, stated an official release.

MIND THE RULES

*Beaches will be off-limits for revellers from Wednesday evening till January 1

*Bursting firecrackers is strictly prohibited in all locations

*Apartments and residential areas will require police permission to use loudspeakers

COPS WATCHING

*19,000 police personnel will be assisted by 1,500 Home Guards in GCP limits

*3,000 police personnel each will be on duty in Tambaram and Avadi City Police limits