Jallikattu to be staged for int’l hockey players in Madurai

MADURAI: With Madurai gearing up to host the 2025 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup from November 28 to December 10, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has embarked on a mission to promote and popularise the event.

As part of the prelude to the hockey spectacle, the SDAT is scheduled to host Jallikattu at The Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena, the stadium which hosts the bull-taming sport exclusively in Alanganallur. The event will be staged exclusively for the viewing of the international players, who have arrived in Madurai.

As Madurai is co-hosting the maiden world championship, 'Kangeyan', the official mascot inspired by the majestic Jallikattu bull, has added significance to the hockey extravaganza. The mascot shows the bull with a hockey stick and is also synonymous with the bull taming sport.

To familiarise this logo concept, many sports enthusiasts, students of educational institutions, like-minded people and the gaming community of the host city sporting bull heads welcomed the foreign players with a traditional form of folk music and dance.