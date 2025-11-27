JACTTO-GEO to hold state-wide stir on Jan 6

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) has announced an indefinite state-wide protest on January 6. Meanwhile, protests at the respective district headquarters are likely to be held on December 11 and 12.

The members of JACTTO-GEO will be holding a meeting in Chennai on December 27 to discuss further on the state-wide protest. The major reason cited for the protest is the delay in addressing the long-pending demands.

A member said, “There has been no resolution for our demands so far. In the AIADMK government, the CM and department heads, including ministers refuse to meet, but in the DMK government, we met CM and ministers, however, during both, our demands are barely paid any heed.”

Meanwhile, Department of School Education had directed to drop all cases against JACTO-GEO members who took part in protests.