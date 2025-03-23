JAC raising genuine concerns, no rift in INDIA bloc, says MP Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK Parliamentary party leader and Thoothukudi MP on Saturday asserted that the party’s demand for fair delimitation was not dividing the INDIA bloc.

Kanimozhi, who moderated the entire Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting attended by 14 parties, later briefed the media on the day’s proceedings and said, “We are asking for our rights. It is not going against anybody else. When I ask for my rights, I am not talking against you. We are here to protect your rights, too. We want a fair delimitation for all.” She was responding to a specific query on whether delimitation was dividing the INDIA bloc.

On whether there was any notification on delimitation, she reasoned, “When the Women Reservation Bill was passed in the Parliament, they (BJP) said it would come into force only after delimitation. Parliament is the highest body in the democracy. A bill comes to Parliament only after all due processes. What more do we want? Also, union home Amit Shah said recently that delimitation will be done on a pro-rata basis without affecting TN. There is no clarity. Instead, it created confusion. Hence, Chief Minister Stalin is seeking clarity from the union government.” She added that YSRCP has supported the cause, despite not taking part in the meet.