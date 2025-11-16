It’s not Congress, democracy was defeated in Bihar: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

MADURAI: It is not the Congress party, but democracy was defeated in the elections held in Bihar, said K Selvaperunthagai, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, adding that the Congress is still going strong.

With Assembly elections slated for next year in Tamil Nadu, the TNCC president ruled out the adverse outcome of what happened in the Bihar polls.

“The ruling coalition in the state is a strong and robust alliance”, the TNCC president told reporters in Sivaganga on Sunday after convening a meeting with the cadres of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress.

To be sure, many in the public obviously knew that NDA won the Bihar polls due to irregularities by the Election Commission of India. People in Tamil Nadu are clever, and the BJP and the Election Commission could do nothing here. The people in Tamil Nadu would give their clear mandate for good governance to continue in office.

Moreover, he said it was the Congress-led UPA government, which enacted key legislation that established the Right to Food, Right to Education and Right to Information as legal entitlements in India, in the interest of the people.

Further responding to a query on Congress enduring consecutive defeats after Rahul Gandhi took the helm, as claimed by the BJP, he refuted it, saying the NDA was defeated in all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry in the previous Lok Sabha election, and the BJP also suffered defeats in polls held in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. Citing these, he asked what could be said after these poll debacles in these states.

Earlier, on his arrival at the airport in Madurai, the TNCC president charged the AIADMK, saying, It’s the only party favouring SIR in the electoral rolls. Now, the AIADMK is not for the people, but is acting against their interests on commands sent by masters in Delhi. He also welcomed the TVK’s stand opposing the SIR.