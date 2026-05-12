IT union seeks WFH from new TN govt after PM’s appeal

Speaking to DT Next, the union president Bharanidharan said that while there has been no formal advisory from the Centre or written communication from companies mandating work from home, the demand among employees has been there for long.

“Work from home is definitely feasible. Companies themselves enabled it earlier. But no company will take that call on its own unless there is some form of government direction or advisory,” he said.

Bharanidharan pointed to companies that have been doing cost-cutting measures inside the campuses. “In many places, canteens are running with reduced menus. Some reduced their pick-and -drop vehicles. These are all linked to fuel and operational costs,” he added.

The bigger issue, however, was the mounting cost of living for young employees relocating to Chennai and other IT hubs for work. “The pressure is mainly on freshers and junior employees staying in PGs. Rents that were around Rs 6,000 have now crossed Rs 7,500 or Rs 8,000 in many places. If this continues, more than half their salary will go only towards accommodation,” Bharanidharan opined, adding that many employees were increasingly seeking permission to work from their hometowns.