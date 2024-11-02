'It is very wrong bro! Seeman attacks actor Vijay over Dravidam

CHENNAI: The initial love and affection that NTK chief Seeman displayed for his ‘younger brother’ actor Vijay when the latter launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, seems to have dissipated rather swiftly. What caused this was Vijay’s speech at the party’s maiden State conference in which he said he would combine Dravidam and Tamil nationalism.

During his speech at the TVK conference on October 27, Vijay had said his party’s ideology was a combination of Dravidam and Tamil nationalism. While this was seen as Vijay positioning himself in the middle so as to garner support from both fronts, Seeman was not amused.

For the unversed, Seeman is a virulently vocal opponent of the DMK and Dravidam, and has instead taken up Tamil nationalism as the guiding principle.

After unleashing several allegations to claim that Dravidam (DMK) is against Tamil nationalism, language, culture, and the people, Seeman asked how both could be equated.

“Either stand on that side or this; standing in the middle risks you getting run over,” Seeman said but without naming Vijay. "What bro? It is very wrong bro," he added, clearly mimicking Vijay’s speech at the conference.

“I knew who my rivals were even before entering the political field. I am not one who sat in the comfort of air-conditioned rooms to think about politics,” he said.

“This is not a punch dialogue from film, but comments from the heart. When there is fire in the heart, sparks will come out as words. Our words represent the pain that our people carried for thousands of years,” Seeman said.

“For those fighting for Tamil nationalism, even our own parents are our opponents if they stand against our goal. What then is elder or younger brother,” the NTK chief said in what seems to be referring to the ‘brotherly’ comments he himself had made in the past.