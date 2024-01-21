It is important to focus on the non-COVID impact of the pandemic, say experts

CHENNAI: There has been a major impact on the overall well being, after the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals, healthcare workers and even the patients. Experts at the "Future of Medicine" Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference said that there is no pandemic impact on the physical health, mental health and on the medical infrastructure.

Since this is not the only pandemic we will be witnessing, it is important to address the challenges and learn the lessons to prevent such major impact in the future.

Addressing the panel on "Post Covid Pandemic - Where are we heading?", Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that this is not the last pandemic, there can be many more in the coming years. Talking about the non-pandemic impact on the health sector, DPH said that the pandemic led to delayed routine and preventive care, overstressed healthcare systems and increased mental health issues. There is an excess mortality, not due to the COVID-19 but because of other causes indirectly, " he added.

"However, it is important to learn the lessons and right now focus on the indirect impact to non-COVID services, non-COVID treatments and preventive care have been impacted immensely. There are measures being taken to ensure that these issues can be attended".

About 25 percent have physical issues, 20 percent have mental health problems, and 30 percent have developed their long term issues. Online learning is a poor substitute for classrooms and the interaction is important at the developmental stage. This has affected the physical and mental health of students, " said Dr Selvavinayagam.

He added that pandemic exposed the lapses in the healthcare system and lockdown only helped in slowing down the spread but it was not a scientific solution.

"We are aware of the issues in the healthcare system now, both the government and private sector. The protocol and SOPs need to be set up in case of a similar pandemic in the future. We know that early diagnosis and prevention of spread was important. We can work on other vaccines for non-communicable diseases and others if the COVID-19 vaccine could be developed in less than a year's time."

Health experts highlighted the need to ramp up health services to deal with the surge in the near future.

They also pointed out on increasing medical research since the knowledge about a disease keeps changing with new strains and we should keep discussing the local research evidence available.

Dr R Senthil Kumar, Professor of Community Medicine, Madras Medical College, who also addressed the session pointed out the long term impact of the disease and said that the healthcare system were impacted across the world due to the pandemic.

Thus, emphasizing the need to work with multiple sectors, which includes volunteers, private sector hospitals, and experts.