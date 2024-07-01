Issue white paper on investments brought to TN via foreign trips: Annamalai to CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: BJP State president K Annamalai on Sunday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to issue a white paper on the investments brought to Tamil Nadu through his foreign trips.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Annamalai sought to know the mystery behind Stalin continuing his foreign trips without issuing a white paper on the investments attracted so far.

“Only in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister goes abroad without issuing a white paper. How many investments came and jobs were generated through his previous visits to Dubai, Singapore, and Japan? Not even a single rupee came as an investment through his foreign trips,” Annamalai said.

Referring to remarks by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan that there is no ‘kick’ in Tasmac liquor, the BJP leader said the quality of liquor sold in Tasmac outlets have deteriorated due to lack of quality checks and audit. “People take narcotics and spurious liquor only in need for more ‘kick’. Perhaps, Duraimurugan confessed to this systemic problem as the government has not done its duty. As total prohibition is not a possibility, the tasmac shops should be closed gradually and instead toddy shops should be opened,” he said.

On the controversy over Isha Yoga Centre on the elephant corridor, Annamalai blamed the DMK ministers for dragging Isha into unnecessary fuss.

“The debate over this issue in the Assembly has exposed the internal rift among the ministers,” he said.

For a political change to happen, Annamalai said Tamil Nadu requires thousands of leaders as there is a shortage of them in the State.