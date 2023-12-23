Issue fresh order to attach Ponmudy assets, DVAC told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to issue a fresh order to attach the properties of convicted former Minister K Ponmudy in connection with the 2011 disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Dismissing an appeal filed by the DVAC challenging the Villupuram trial court order to unfreeze the properties of Ponmudy, Justice G Jayachandran said the court order, even though not correct, cannot be reversed now due to the efflux of time.

As both the accused in the DA case have been convicted by this court, the trial court order does not survive, observed the judge and directed the DVAC to pass a fresh order freezing Ponmudy’s properties.

The DVAC, Villupuram, booked Ponmudy and his wife in the DA case in 2011 alleging the former minister and his wife had amassed Rs 1.79 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income during the check period between April 13, 2006, and March 31, 2010, when Ponmudy had served as Minister for Higher Education and Mines.

The DVAC also ordered the freezing of Ponmudy properties, which the trial court overruled.