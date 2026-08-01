Isolated DMK trying to exploit Cauvery row, alleges TVK

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Saturday (August 1) accused DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin of exploiting the emotive issue for political mileage, asserting that the Opposition had failed to secure a lasting solution despite being in power for years, and claiming that Arivalayam is venting frustration over being politically isolated.
In a statement, the party's IT Wing said the people would reject the DMK's hypocrisy and political theatrics over the inter-state river dispute and alleged that the party had always sought to incite the public for political gain.
Defending the TVK government, the party said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was committed to safeguarding the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers while also ensuring the welfare of Tamils living in Karnataka. "Our leader believes in people-centric governance and not politics driven by self-interest," it said.
The ruling party questioned the DMK's record during its tenure in office, asking whether it had ever relinquished even a single ministerial post or taken sustained measures to secure a permanent settlement to the Cauvery dispute despite sharing power at the Centre on several occasions.
"It remained glued to power instead of protecting Tamil Nadu's rights. While in office, it raised its voice briefly before falling silent. After losing power, it has suddenly rediscovered slogans on land, language and self-respect," the statement said.
Claiming that the DMK had remained politically isolated since May, the TVK alleged that Stalin's criticism stemmed from frustration and desperation following the change in government.
It urged the Opposition leader to raise the Cauvery issue responsibly and in the larger public interest, rather than making hostile political attacks, asserting that the people would not be misled by what it described as the DMK's deceptive political drama.