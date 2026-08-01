Isolated DMK trying to exploit Cauvery row, alleges TVK

In a statement, the party's IT Wing said the people would reject the DMK's hypocrisy and political theatrics over the inter-state river dispute and alleged that the party had always sought to incite the public for political gain.

Defending the TVK government, the party said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was committed to safeguarding the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers while also ensuring the welfare of Tamils living in Karnataka. "Our leader believes in people-centric governance and not politics driven by self-interest," it said.