Isai Vizha to honour singing superstar MK Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar on March 1

TIRUCHY: Fans of yesteryear matinee idol MK Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar (MKT), considered the first superstar of the Tamil film industry, have planned to organise ‘MKT Isai Vizha’ on March 1 and 2 to commemorate the actor’s contribution to Kollywood, said MKT Peravai general secretary Balasubramaniam here on Friday.

The 64th death anniversary of MKT was observed on Friday and the office bearers of MKT Peravai garlanded the statue of the superstar at his mani mandapam and paid floral tributes to the tomb located at Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchy City.





Speaking to reporters, general secretary Balasubramaniam said, “The birthday of ‘Ezhisai Mannar’ falls on March 1 and the MKT Peravai has planned to celebrate it in a grand style. We thank the Chief Minister MK Stalin for making MKT’s birthday a government event and we have planned to dedicate ‘isai vizha’ to commemorate the superstar who had not only excelled in acting but also in vocals,” Balasubramaniam said.

While musical events are being organised to commemorate several musical exponents and thus, the event has been planned for the ezhisai mannar (MKT), he said. “We have planned to organise the event on March 1 and 2 at Kalaiarangam constructed by the former Chief Minister MGR to commemorate MKT,” he said.





Musicians from across the state would take part and render compositions to venerate the yesteryear superstar and on the final day, awards would be distributed to the singers, added Balasubramaniam.