IS support base in Coimbatore, Salem underscores TN's need for spl officer against terror, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP former state unit chief K Annamalai on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to pay special attention to curbing terrorism, claiming that Tamil Nadu faces greater danger than other states.

Alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the State, Annamalai claimed the presence of Islamic State (IS) supporters in Salem and Coimbatore as proof.

“All political parties should join hands to uproot terrorism. The State government should appoint a special officer in Tamil Nadu to monitor and stay vigilant against terrorism,” he said.

Claiming that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the polls in Bihar, the BJP leader expressed confidence that the BJP may also win in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly polls. Attacking DMK MP TR Baalu for skipping the court hearing in a defamation case filed against him, Annamalai said the DMK leader didn’t turn up, citing ill health, but took part in a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “The DMK leader is misleading the judge,” he said.

When journalists asked about his real estate business, the BJP leader deflected it, saying, “How else will I educate my children or fuel my car? If there’s something wrong with my business, people can point it out, but no one has the right to question me about my business. Even those who came ticketless by train have acquired wealth for seven generations.”

Annamalai also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Coimbatore on November 19 to address the South India Natural Farming Summit.