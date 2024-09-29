Is it a democracy or dynastic monarchy, asks BJP's Tamilisai on TN cabinet reshuffle

CHENNAI: Unleashing a scathing attack on the DMK regime for running a de facto 'monarchy' with the elevation of Chief Minister MK Stalin's son as the Deputy Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the chief minister should explain what led to the ouster of three Cabinet members in the latest reshuffle.

Reacting to the Cabinet reshuffle, the former governor on Sunday asked if the father being the chief minister and son the deputy chief minister aligned with the DMK's repeated claims of upholding social justice.

"Is it a monarchy or democracy? A woman minister's portfolio has been changed in the Cabinet of the ruling DMK government, which claims to be fighting for women's empowerment. No other new woman was given a chance in the Cabinet. Is this DMK's social justice," Tamilisai asked while speaking to reporters.

Seemingly batting for senior leader K Ponmudy, who was unceremoniously demoted from being the Higher Education minister to much less significant portfolio of Forest minister, the senior BJP leader said Ponmudy, who is one of the senior-most ministers in the Cabinet and has vast experience, has been sent to 'Vanavasa’.

“Three ministers have been sacked. The Chief Minister should explain why they were removed from the Cabinet,” she said.

Tamilisai also asked what was the hurry to re-induct former minister V Senthilbalaji into the Cabinet.

“The ruling DMK is not bothered about corruption. Stalin-led State government is setting a wrong example for Tamil Nadu politics by re-inducting Senthilbalaji and by replacing democracy with dynasty politics,” added Tamilisai.