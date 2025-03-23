Is govt working for online gambling firms, asks PMK leader Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing to the recent suicide of a youngster in Tiruchy attributed to debts incurred due to online gambling, PMK founder S Ramadoss raised suspicion about whether the government functions in the interest of online gambling firms.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the 27-year-old youth Kanagarai, who was working with BSNL, committed suicide due to debts incurred playing online gambling. "The victim got married only 9 months ago. This shows how online gambling pushes youngsters into depression. The rulers should realise this and take steps to end such incidents," Ramadoss said in the statement.

He added that Kanagaraj was the 25th victim after the Madras High Court set aside the government's Act against online gambling.

"The only way to ensure a ban is to get a stay from the Supreme Court against the High Court order. But, the government could not do so even after a year. The government is expediting appeal on corruption cases against DMK members to save them, but it is indifferent to online gambling issue," he alleged.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the government for increasing murders in the State. "History-sheeter Kaleeshwaran was murdered in Madurai outside his house. The situation is getting worse as there is not a single day that passes without such pre-planned murders. The victim was a relative of local DMK leader VK Gurusamy. As of now, more than 15 persons have been murdered in a gang war between Kaleeshwaran and his opponents. Enemies of Kaleeshwaran plotted the murder in the prison," he alleged.

Anbumani condemned the government for failing to thwart the murder that was plotted in the prison.