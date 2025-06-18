Is AIIMS video enough for ’26 polls: CM Stalin to BJP

CHENNAI: Training his guns at the BJP-led Union government for delaying the AIIMS hospital in Madurai, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday sought to know if the Centre deemed it fit to just release a visual representation of the proposed hospital in Madurai after 10 years, ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Hours after the official ‘X’ handle of AIIMS Madurai released a four-minute video, offering a sneak peek into the projected design of project, Chief Minister MK Stalin fired salvos at the BJP led Union government and said, “I had asked the Honorable Union Home Minister if he visited the AIIMS during his recent visit to Madurai? Instead, they have created and presented these imaginary visuals.

“Did they think this one video was enough for the 2026 elections? It took them 10 years to even do this,” Chief Minister sarcastically wondered, upping his ante against the PM Modi regime for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the development of the Centre’s projects in the State.

The proposed AIIMS in Madurai was a political talking point in the State, more so during the 2021 Assembly polls after Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the sensational brick campaign, waving a single brick with the word AIIMS written on it, to ridicule the BJP regime for delaying the much-touted project. The ruling DMK has fired one of its favourite ammunition (AIIMS) at the BJP-led union government against the backdrop of Union Minister Amit Shah charging the DMK regime with not effectively implementing the central-funded schemes in the State.