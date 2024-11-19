IRCTC clarified that the death of the basketball player was not due to the food consumption from train

CHENNAI: IRCTC on Monday night clarified that the death of a 15 year old basketball player who travelled in Grand Trunk express was not due to the consumption of food in the train as reported by several news outlets. The passenger haven't ordered food through the onboard services or through IRCTC, said a communique issued by Southern Railway.

The deceased passenger Elina Laurette R travelled by train no 12616 Grand Trunk express from Gwalior (GWL) to Chennai Egmore (MS) on November 15 and reached Chennai Egmore on November 17 at 06:10 AM.

The group of 12 passengers including the deceased travelled with two tickets in B-1 Coach by Train no 12616 Grand Trunk Express. No complaints in onboard catering services in the same train on the said date were registered regarding quality of food items served.

Several news reports said that the deceased passenger had ordered chicken rice and burger through an online platform and the food was shared by her friends also. The said food items are not part of the menu and not served through IRCTC.

Further, the possibility of aforesaid passengers ordering through e- catering by IRCTC portal was also examined and the two PNR of the group , was verified and no e-catering orders were placed from this PNR through IRCTC e-catering platform.

There were no complaints registered or recorded in this train as per the Rail Madad platform on the quality of food. A complaint received through 139 for medical assistance and a doctor attended at Balharshah Railway station. Doctor advised to detrain and admit into the hospital. However, passengers chose to travel further towards the destination, added the statement.