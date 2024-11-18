Chennai: Teen basketball player dies after complaining of stomach ache; probe on

CHENNAI: The police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old basketball player under mysterious circumstances after she complained of stomach ache.

The deceased, identified as Elena Lorette, was from Coimbatore and went to a tournament in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She was returning to Coimbatore by train when she complained of stomach pain when the train reached Warangal on Saturday. After reaching Chennai on Sunday, she went to her relative's house in Anna Nagar.

On Sunday, after consuming food, she had severe pain and collapsed in her house after which her relatives rushed her to a private hospital nearby where she was declared dead.

Upon information, the Peravallur police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. They are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.