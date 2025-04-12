IPL 2025: 7 arrested for cricket betting in Coimbatore; Rs 1.09 crore seized

CHENNAI: Amid the flurry of betting racket arrests in the country, Kattur Police in Coimbatore has busted a cricket betting syndicate operating during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and arrested seven individuals.

According to Thanthi TV, the police seized Rs 1.09 crore in cash, along with 12 mobile phones, two cars and two bikes in the raid conducted.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to unveil further connections in the betting racket.

Meanwhile, several states across the country including Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai in the country have seen a crackdown on illegal gambling and betting in the past two weeks.