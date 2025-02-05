Investors in Salem hold protest demanding release of scamsters

COIMBATORE: More than 200 persons, mainly women, protested on Tuesday demanding the release of those arrested in a multi-crore money-doubling scam in Salem.

Police recently arrested Vijaya Banu (48), who was running ‘Annai Therasa Manitha Neya Arakattalai’ in a marriage hall in Kamarajar Colony in Ammapet along with her accomplices and seized around Rs 12 crore in cash, 2.5 kg of gold and ten kg of silver.

Police believe the accused persons to have swindled up to Rs 500 crore.

The modus operandi of the accused was to provide food to poor people at a subsidised cost of Rs 10 and also extend welfare measures.

After gaining their trust, Vijaya Banu would persuade them to invest a huge amount by assuring high returns.

Days after the police crackdown, a large number of women gathered in protest at ‘Kottai Maidanam’ and raised slogans against police action against the fraudulent trust.

They claimed to have received the assured payment every month and exuded confidence in receiving their invested money if those arrested by police were let out.

When senior police officials attempted to explain the usual modus operandi of the fraudsters, which is to gain trust initially only to swindle a bigger amount, the women broke into a heated quarrel with cops triggering tense moments.

They were told that the prime accused Vijaya Banu was a habitual offender against whom several cases of fraud had been filed before.

The police also persuaded the protesting women to file individual complaints to reclaim their amount. A minor scuffle ensued when police detained some women, who were creating trouble.