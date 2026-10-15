Invest in girls’ education, jobs, among others, IDEA urges TVK govt

CHENNAI: Calling for greater public investment in girls’ education, economic independence and child protection, the Institution for Development Education and Action (IDEA) has urged the governments of India and Tamil Nadu to strengthen measures to prevent child marriage, expand career opportunities for girls and develop safe, inclusive playgrounds, parks and open spaces for children.
In a statement marking the International Day of the Girl Child on Sunday, IDEA said that preventing child marriage required more than legislation and awareness campaigns. It called for sustained investment in education, professional skills, employment opportunities and support systems that enable girls to decide their own futures.
The organisation also urged the State to treat playgrounds and open spaces as essential public infrastructure, particularly in densely populated urban neighbourhoods and resettlement areas where children often lack safe places to play. It sought accessible facilities, adequate lighting, safe routes and inclusive play equipment for girls and children with disabilities.
Citing the National Family Health Survey-6 (2023–24), IDEA noted that 10.5% of women aged 20–24 in TN had married before turning 18, down from 12.8% in NFHS-5.
While 64.2% of women aged 15–49 had completed at least 10 years of schooling, 4.1% of girls aged 15–19 were already mothers or pregnant.
IDEA called for stronger implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, through coordinated action involving schools, local bodies, police, health services and child protection authorities. It also sought scholarships, hostels, safe transport, vocational training and career guidance to improve girls’ access to higher and professional education.