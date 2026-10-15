Invest in girls’ education, jobs, among others, IDEA urges TVK govt

The organisation also urged the State to treat playgrounds and open spaces as essential public infrastructure, particularly in densely populated urban neighbourhoods and resettlement areas where children often lack safe places to play. It sought accessible facilities, adequate lighting, safe routes and inclusive play equipment for girls and children with disabilities.

Citing the National Family Health Survey-6 (2023–24), IDEA noted that 10.5% of women aged 20–24 in TN had married before turning 18, down from 12.8% in NFHS-5.