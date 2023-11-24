Intense rainfall predicted over Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Western ghats districts predicting heavy rain for the next 48 hours due to cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coast. At least 8 places witnessed heavy to very heavy rain and 2 places in Tamil Nadu received extremely heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Of which Coimbatore recorded 37 cm of rainfall, followed by Nilgiris 24 cm in a single day.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala has merged in the above trough. Another circulation is likely to emerge over the South Andaman sea on Saturday and under its influence a low-pressure area will form over the same region on November 26. The system is expected to bring rain over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

As the northeast monsoon has been active in Tamil Nadu, 45 places witnessed heavy rain, 8 places with heavy to very heavy rain and extremely heavy rain occurred in two places in the state on Wednesday. For the next two days, Western Ghats districts - The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall. Several districts including Erode, Tiruppur, Kanyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar are expected to receive heavy rain for the next two days.

Many areas in the state including Chennai will receive light to moderate rain in the coming days. In addition, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised to return to the shore before November 26 and not to venture into the sea as there is a strong wind likely to prevail over the South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

From October 1 to November 23, Tamil Nadu recorded 10 percent deficit rainfall after receiving 28 cm against its average rainfall of 32 cm. Whereas in October, the state had 73 percent less rainfall with only 7 cm recorded. The weather department stated that more rains are expected to occur across the state in the coming days.