Intake in Govt Arts & Science colleges to go up by 20 pc from this year: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: Announcing various welfare schemes for his department, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Monday said the admission capacity in the Arts and Science colleges would be increased by 20 per cent from this academic year.

He said that the government decision to increase the seat capacity came against the backdrop of more students approaching the colleges to get admissions.

“A situation has come that even several students, who secured good marks, could not get admissions,” he said adding, “therefore, it has been decided to increase 20 per cent seat capacity in government colleges and 15 per cent in government aided institutions besides 10 per cent in the self-financing Arts and Science colleges.”

Ponmudy said since admission capacity will be increased procurement of equipment related to classrooms would be made for the government Arts and Science colleges at a cost of Rs 7.05 crore.

The Minister also told the Assembly about the introduction of new emerging diploma courses such Printing Technology, Textile Technology, Chemical Technology and Leather Technology in industrial institutions with the assistance of Anna University.

Ponmudy said that Artificial Intelligence and Robotics laboratory would be established in three government Engineering colleges at Coimbatore, Salem and Bargur at the cost of Rs 3 crore.

“In addition, it has been decided to setup Electric Vehicle Technology laboratory in thee government Engineering Colleges at Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri and Erode at the cost of Rs 3 crore.

Announcing the establishment of Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory in two government Engineering colleges at Karaikudi and Bodinayakanur at the cost of Rs 2 crore, the Minister said Additive Manufacturing laboratory will also setup in government Engineering colleges at Vellore, Thanjavur and Tiruchy at the cost of Rs 3 crore.