Instagram posts critical of TVK being gagged: Kanimozhi

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday alleged that TVK functionaries in several places had either been involved in sexual offences against women or had been responsible for such incidents, while also urging the Centre, cyber authorities and Meta to examine complaints of restrictions on voices critical of the TVK government on Instagram.
Speaking to reporters at Keelaeral village in Thoothukudi district after inspecting ongoing flyover construction works, Kanimozhi said, “We are witnessing several crimes, murders and sexual offences against women and children every day. But this government does not appear to be taking any action to address these incidents.”
“It is not known whether they are behaving in this way because they have developed arrogance after assuming power,” she said, alleging that they believed they could do whatever they wanted and that no one would question them.
In a separate social media post, Kanimozhi said her party was receiving “disturbing reports” of multiple voices critical of the TVK government facing repeated restrictions and reduced visibility on Instagram.
She said freedom of expression should not become “collateral damage in political competition” and alleged that if reporting mechanisms were being systematically or maliciously misused to silence lawful political criticism, the issue deserved a serious and transparent investigation.
Referring to the Information Technology Rules, Kanimozhi said they recognised the need for safeguards against the misuse of grievance mechanisms and provided protections for users to challenge platform action.
She urged the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the appropriate cyber authorities and Meta to examine the complaints, ensure transparent enforcement and protect lawful democratic expression.
“No Government or political party should fear criticism. And no citizen should have to fear losing their digital voice for criticising those in power,” she said, adding, “Democracy must remain louder than those who seek to silence it.”