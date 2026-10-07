Instagram posts critical of TVK being gagged: Kanimozhi

Speaking to reporters at Keelaeral village in Thoothukudi district after inspecting ongoing flyover construction works, Kanimozhi said, “We are witnessing several crimes, murders and sexual offences against women and children every day. But this government does not appear to be taking any action to address these incidents.”

“It is not known whether they are behaving in this way because they have developed arrogance after assuming power,” she said, alleging that they believed they could do whatever they wanted and that no one would question them.

In a separate social media post, Kanimozhi said her party was receiving “disturbing reports” of multiple voices critical of the TVK government facing repeated restrictions and reduced visibility on Instagram.