Insensitive DMK regime's lies are insult to farmers struggling to sell produce: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the ruling DMK's claims regarding paddy procurement are misleading and deeply insensitive since farmers are unable to sell their produce.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the DMK government has boasted that it procured an average of 42.61 lakh metric tonnes of paddy per year, which it describes as a significant achievement compared to previous AIADMK regimes.

"While farmers are in tears after being unable to sell their hard-earned crops at procurement centres, the government is beating its chest with so-called 'achievement statistics." Whenever the DMK government fails miserably in handling an issue, it resorts to comparing numbers and averages from previous years to justify its failures," he added.

The statement pointed out that the government had procured 1.70 crore tonnes of paddy over the last four years. But, farmers produced around 4.80 crore tonnes during this period. "The government has purchased only one-third of the total production. Is that an achievement or a tragedy?" he asked.

He also highlighted the plight of farmers in the Cauvery delta districts, where paddy procurement has been severely delayed. Due to rains and lack of preparedness, much of the harvested paddy has been soaked and wasted, leaving farmers in despair, he said.