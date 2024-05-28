Innuyir Kappom: Thanjai medical college tops list

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Medical College Hospital achieved top position in executing Innuyir Kappom Thittam through which as many as 5,690 beneficiaries received treatment worth Rs 5.10 crore, said Dean Dr R Balajinathan on Monday. Speaking to reporters, he said the medical college has been initiating all sorts of efforts in providing critical treatment within 48 hours through the Nammai Kakkum 48 (NK 48) scheme under the Innuyir Kappom Thittam (IKT), which would facilitate the beneficiary a quality treatment worth Rs 1 lakh.

“To avail the scheme, a photo identity card issued by government is enough and the patient can avail treatment, surgeries, scan and other medical assessments free of cost,” the dean said.

Through the scheme, as many as 23 persons availed the treatment in 2021 while 4,154 in 2022 and 1,284 in 2023 availed the benefits. “This year as many as 608 persons availed the benefit till May,” the dean said. Thus, the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital stands in the first place in executing the Innuyir Kappom Thittam scheme in the state, he said.